Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Anshuman suffers a heart attack; dies on the spot

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, has seen engaging drama with Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) choosing to marry Anshuman (Rahul Sharma). However, the story will take a new turn when Anshuman refuses to marry Abhira, asking her to consider him as her close friend. As we wrote, Gitanjali, on the other hand, took the drastic decision of eloping with Maira.

Media reports have been rife about Rahul Sharma’s tenure on the show ending. And as reported, viewers will soon see the sudden death of Anshuman. Anshuman and Abhira will be in a cafe, discussing their problems. Anshuman will be telling Abhira that he will always be there for her, as a friend.

However, Anshuman will suffer a heart attack all of a sudden and will collapse to the ground. It will come as a shock to Abhira when a doctor present at the cafe will declare that Anshuman is dead.

OMG!! Abhira’s life will come crashing down on losing a dear friend like Anshuman.

Will she be able to get over this depression?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show that started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for a long time. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.