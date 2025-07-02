Exclusive: Meghna Kukreja to play the parallel lead in Dangal’s Prem Leela

Dangal’s intriguing show Prem Leela, which has Aakash Ahuja and Saachi Tiwari playing the leads, recently saw a jump in time of six months. The show produced by Gul Khan’s 4 Lions Films, is set in the raw and rugged lands of Chambal, where hatred and vengeance rule. Prem Leela provides a unique platform for a love story to blossom amidst bloodshed and enmity. This love story drama has been mounted on a big scale, giving viewers huge expectations. The show is creatively helmed by Rupali Guha.

There were recent reports of Durga fame actor Aashay Mishra joining the cast of the show post the leap. However, these were unconfirmed reports, and there was no such character’s entry marked. Instead, the show will have a parallel lead girl entering the show to provide the needed impetus to the love story of Prem and Leela.

Actress Meghna Kukreja who has featured in shows like Bhagya Lakshmi, Sindoor Ki Keemat, Dhadkan Zindagii Kii, Pishachini etc, will soon enter Prem Leela.

As per a reliable source, “She will enter as a person known to Prem from childhood. She will be Prem’s friend from his growing up days. Her entry is slated to facilitate a love triangle between the three of them.”

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.