Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Dadisa emotionally blackmails Armaan; hides the truth from Abhira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Armaan (Rohit Purohit) feeling unbearably guilty of hiding the truth anymore of Pookie being Maira from Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). In an emotional moment, Armaan decided to tell Abhira the truth, so that he did not feel guilty anymore. We wrote about Gitanjali stopping Armaan from making the mistake, as she feared to lose her relationship with Maira.

The upcoming episode will see Dadisa also taking a strong stand on the same. She will stop Armaan from telling the truth to Abhira. Armaan will be shocked that Dadisa knew the truth all along, but deliberately hid it from Abhira. He will question her on her intention behind doing so. Dadisa will clearly tell Armaan that she has seen Abhira suffering a lot in life, and does not want her to suffer anymore. Dadisa will take a firm stand that Maira’s truth should not be told to Abhira by Armaan.

What will happen next?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.