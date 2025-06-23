Exclusive: Puneett Chouksey joins Shritama Mitra as the lead in Star Plus’ Advocate Anjali Awasthi post the leap

Actor Puneett Chouksey, who was last seen as the lead in Baazi Ishq Ki, will be back in the TV space again. He will now shoulder the responsibility of carrying forward the generation leap in a big TV show. Yes, Puneett will soon enter the Star Plus show Advocate Anjali Awasthi, produced by Blues Production.

As we know, the show has been in the limelight, with initial rumours erupting of it going off-air. Later, there have been media reports that the show is taking a 20-year leap in time. News of Ankit Raizada’s exit from the show and Tushar Dhembla playing the new lead has been reported by many media houses.

But, IWMBuzz.com has the exclusive news that Puneett Chouksey will lead the show post the generation leap. Actress Shritama Mitra will play the grown-up daughter of Anjali. There is also a buzz that Shritama will continue to play the role of the aged Anjali after the leap.

As per a reliable source, “Tushar was one of the actors approached. But it is eventually Puneett who has bagged the lead role in Advocate Anjali Awasthi.”

We buzzed Puneett but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Puneett, he has earlier played the lead role in Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story and Baazi Ishq Ki. He has played profound negative roles in Naagin 3, Sirf Tum etc.

Star Plus show Advocate Anjali Awasthi marks Shritama Mitra’s Hindi television debut. Shritama Mitra will be seen essaying the titular role of Advocate Anjali Awasthi in the show. Advocate Anjali Awasthi is a strong and fearless character; she craves recognition for her genius, and this will surely compel the audience to root for her cause—justice for the downtrodden. It has Shritama Mitra and Ankit Raizada playing the lead roles.

