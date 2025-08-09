Ameya Hunsawadkar and Sham Mashalkar collaborate on ad film concept direction

Actors Ameya Hunsawadkar and Sham Mashalkar are not only best friends but also now working partners. The two actors shared screen space in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. They have not only had a great working camaraderie, but have also found a close bond of friendship that has grown over the years.

Their association has now brought a big delight in their sphere of work, with them collaborating on concept direction as well as acting for ad films. With many years of acting experience behind them, Ameya and Sham are now heading towards a new direction in their careers.

The product called Satva Guna has signed them for a contract with the script, concept and acting. They will be seen promoting good health in the Laurel and Hardy characters, where one is fat and the other is thin. Satva Guna is a new brand which is being launched in the market.

Says Ameya to IWMBuzz.com, “We have directed two ad films so far. We are the best of friends, so after Happy Club, we promote Happy Way of Life.”

“We will be working on the Laurel and Hardy characters. To promote the good, healthy oil of Satva Guna, we will be working on these concepts. Satva Guna is a new brand that has just been launched in the market,” he adds.

Happy way of life!!