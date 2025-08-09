Exclusive: Neelakshi Naithani, Ayaz Khan, Mrunali Shirke join the cast of Dangal TV’s Sanam Mere Humraz

Sanam Mere Humraz, the upcoming Dangal TV show produced by Masterstroke Productions and creatively helmed by Pearl Grey, has left viewers surprised with its captivating promo. The show stars Nitin Goswami and Kajal Sharma in lead roles. The promo features a cute love story blossoming, culminating in marriage. However, the girl sees a shocking twist on the wedding night, where there is love mixed with hatred and aggressiveness. The promo has made viewers raise a lot of questions, which makes the concept all the more captivating.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actors Bhoomi Shukla, Pratibha Boarde, Priyanka Rajput, Prasoon Arya being part of the show in vital roles. If you have missed reading our story, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Bhoomi Shukla, Pratibha Boarde, Priyanka Rajput join the cast of Dangal’s Sanam Mere Humraz

Exclusive: Prasoon Arya joins the cast of Dangal TV’s Sanam Mere Humraz as second lead

Now, we hear of actors Neelakshi Naithani, Ayaz Khan and Mrunali Shirke joining the cast of the show. Neelakshi is known for her role of Mandira in Mann Atisundar. Ayaz Khan was seen in Dabangii – Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi. Mrunali Shirke was seen in Mere Sai – Shraddha aur Saburi.

We buzzed the actors, but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.