Exclusive: Prasoon Arya joins the cast of Dangal TV’s Sanam Mere Humraz as second lead

Actor Prasoon Arya, who has featured in the OTT project Codename: Tiranga, will soon join the cast of Dangal TV’s new show, Sanam Mere Humraz. The show, produced by Masterstroke Productions and creatively helmed by Pearl Grey, has left viewers surprised with its captivating promo. The show stars Nitin Goswami and Kajal Sharma in lead roles.

The promo features a cute love story blossoming, culminating in marriage. However, the girl sees a shocking twist on the wedding night, where there is love mixed with hatred and aggressiveness. The promo has made viewers raise a lot of questions, which makes the concept all the more captivating.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actors Bhoomi Shukla, Pratibha Boarde and Priyanka Rajput being part of the show in vital roles. If you have missed reading our story, you can check it here.

We now hear of Prasoon Arya playing the second lead in the show. Prasoon will also be seen in the upcoming Sony Entertainment Television mythological, Ganesh Kartikeya.

