Exclusive: Vijay Kaushik joins the cast of Zee TV’s Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan

Senior actor Vijay Kaushik, who has featured in projects like Shamshera, Bhool Chuk Maaf etc, will join the cast of Zee TV‘s upcoming show, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan. As we know, the show is produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s banner Dreamiyata Entertainment. The show depicts the resolute journey of a mother to bring up her three daughters. The show has Sheezan Khan and Amandeep Sidhu playing the leads.

IWMBuzz.com has been at the helm, writing exclusively about the major cast to get on board the show. We broke the news of Sheezan Khan, Shubhangi Latkar, Amandeep Sidhu, Srishti Jain, Vaishnavi Prajapati, Indira Krishna, Shraddha Jaiswal, Rohin Joshi playing vital roles in the show. If you have missed any news about the show, you can check it here.

Now, we hear of Vijay Kaushik joining the cast in a vital role.

As per a reliable source, “He is cast opposite Shubhangi Latkar, and will play the father to the three lead girls.”

We buzzed the actor, but did not hear from him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get a response till we filed the story.

