Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Anu Agrees To Marry Vipin – Arya’s Mother’s Words Leave Him Thinking

The Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has been entertaining with drama revolving around Anu (Niharika Chouksey) and Arya (Sharad Kelkar). Arya firmly tells Anu to agree to marry Vipin, which leaves her devastated as she dreams of expressing her feelings to Arya, but reality turns out to be something else.

Check out the latest update on Zee TV Show Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s upcoming episode spoiler number 30 airing on 5 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, the tension escalates as Anu returns home and Pushpa asks her if Arya talked to her about marriage. Heartbroken, Anu feels like crying, but she stays strong and agrees to marry Vipin. On the other hand, Arya’s mother tells him that in such cases, he should first know what is in the other person’s mind. Arya’s mother’s words left him thinking.

Gopal fumes in anger as he discovers Anu’s marriage plans with Vipin. He screams at Raghu, telling him that he doesn’t approve of this marriage, but Raghu tells him that Anu is ready for this, leaving Gopal shocked. Later, Pushpa and her friend bring mangalsutra options for Anu, but she looks upset.

Will Arya confess his feelings for Anu?

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story between two individuals whose lives differ in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story unfolds. This show stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.