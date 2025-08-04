Saru Serial Spoiler: Ring Missing At Anika-Ved’s Engagement– Kamini Devi Takes Charge

Saru, the Zee TV show, produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, has seen an engaging drama with Saru (Mohak Matkar) disguised as a worker coming to Anika and Ved’s (Shagun Pandey) engagement. Saru plans to halt the ceremony anyhow so that she will get time to find the video Anika is threatening Tara with.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 83 spoiler, airing on 4 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, Anika and Ved come to the centre for their engagement ceremony. Soon, their engagement ring came flying in the air, leaving Anika disgusted. She notices only one ring as the other ring goes missing at Anika and Ved’s engagement. Kaminidevi emphasizes that someone might have misplaced the ring and she will find it anyhow.

Kaminidevi orders to bring all the workers into the hall. She starts checking everyone one by one. At the same time, Saru, disguised as a worker, fears that Kaminidevi might find her. Kaminidevi, noticing Saru standing alone, calls her unaware of her identity.

Will Saru get caught in front of everyone?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.