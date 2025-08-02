Vasudha Upcoming Twist: Vasudha proves Avinash’s innocence; Bhanwar Singh gets arrested

Vasudha, the Zee TV television show produced by Arvind Babbal Productions, has seen engaging drama with Bhanwar Singh (Manmohan Tiwari) creating a big jolt by trapping Avinash in the death of Aditi. We saw Bhanwar Singh enter the Chauhan house in great style, on a scooter, to trigger the downfall of the Chauhan family, by forcing Chandrika Singh Chauhan to sign the papers so that he could get a go-ahead for his mall. However, as we have already written, it was Vasudha (Priya Thakur), yet again, who found out that Aditi was alive and got her to the Chauhan house as proof.

The upcoming episode will see Bhanwar Singh’s plan fail miserably as Chandrika will not only teach him a lesson but will also kick him for his folly. She will summon the police and get Bhanwar Singh arrested. This way, Avinash will be proven innocent of the charge, which will make the family happy and indebted to Vasudha yet again.

What will happen next?

