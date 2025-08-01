Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav reprimands Unnati for her act; feels embarrassed

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen Reet’s (Ayushi Khurana) changed attitude bringing about a sea change in her approach to expose Sharda Bua (Jayati Bhatia). As we know, Reet has taken the approach of Sharda Bua to behave sweetly in front of all, while scheming with her dirty plans behind everyone’s back. Sharda Bua was stunned to see the same approach taken by Reet. Reet succeeded when she instilled a fear in Sharda Bua at the dining table by giving her a secret hint that her food was poisoned. Buaji made a hue and cry, only to end in Reet eating the food and proving her innocence.

The upcoming episode will see Unnati (Sehaj Rajput), yet again, creating problems for Dhruv. As we know, Dhruv’s new restaurant has started and is doing well. Unnati did not like the fact that Dhruv was happy. She entered the hotel as a customer and spread rumours and wrong facts about the hotel.

The upcoming episode will see Dhruv bring the police team to Suryavanshi house and show Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet the video of Unnati’s act. The police will tell Unnati that the court has given her restraining orders to stay away from Dhruv’s life, failing which she will be arrested. Raghav will get angry at Unnati and will scold her by saying that she needs to leave Dhruv to himself, and that she cannot always continue with her scheming plans. Raghav will feel embarrassed by his sister’s act and will seek forgiveness from Dhruv. Raghav will also tell Dhruv that he is free to take any kind of action against Unnati if she continues to ruin his life.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.