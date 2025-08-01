Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Meera Lashes Out At Anu, Warns Her To Stay Away From Arya’s House

The Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has seen engaging drama with Arya (Sharad Kelkar) finding it difficult to ask Anu (Niharika Chouksey) about her marriage plans. Pushpa hands Arya the responsibility to convince Anu to marry Vipin. Arya calls Anu in his cabin and tells her that it’s time for her to focus on her life and consider marriage.

In the upcoming episode, Arya asks Anu if she wants to do a love marriage or an arranged marriage. Anu, with a big smile on her face and excitement, tells Arya that she wants to do a love marriage. Arya is left confused and starts thinking about what Anu is up to.

Later, Anu talks to a colleague, asking her about Arya’s house address. Meanwhile, Meera arrives, throwing the basket Pushpa gifted Arya while inviting him for dinner. Meera tells Anu that people like her cannot go to Arya’s house. Meera lashes out at Anu and warns her to stay away from Arya. Anu feels devastated and starts crying.

Will Arya discover Meera’s harsh words for Anu?

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story between two individuals whose lives differ in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story unfolds. This show stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.