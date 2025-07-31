Top 6 TV Serials July 31: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Kumkum Bhagya, And Udne Ki Aasha

The television world has witnessed interesting ups and downs, from shows performing well to stars shining bright. Check out the latest news about the top six shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tumm Se Tumm Tak, Kumkum Bhagya, and Udne Ki Aasha today, July 31.

1) Rupali Ganguly Starrer Anupamaa Yet Again Tops The TRP Chart

Produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, Anupamaa yet again reigns in the number one spot with the TVR 2.3. The show starring Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, and Shivam Khajuria in the lead roles has finally proved it’s an all-time favorite, capturing the first spot.

2) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rohit Purohit Gets A New Haircut

Actor Rohit Purohit, who appears as Armaan in the show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has now got a new haircut. Sharing a glimpse of his decent yet stylish haircut, the actor penned a powerful message saying, “I don’t care, I cut my hair.”

3) Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Palak Sindhwani Looks Killer In Ivory Traditional Look

Palak left the internet in awe with her latest glam. Wearing an ivory lehenga-like attire with intricate embellished and sparkling details, she looked like a fairytale princess. However, her hair left open and secured with layered earrings added a vintage vibe, while the silver nose rings, maan tika, complemented her appearance. At the same time, with dramatic, smoky eyes and shiny maroon lips, Palak effortlessly left the onlookers mesmerized.

4) Udne Ki Aasha’s Kanwar Dhillon Pens Birthday Wish For Close Friend Aakanksha Singh

Taking to his Instagram story, Kanwar Dhillon shared an adorable photo with his close friend and penned a small note wishing actress Aakanksha Singh on her birthday. The duo have been good friends since Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Aku, God Bless You, Have A Fab One.” The actor currently appears as Sachin in the StarPlus show Udne Ki Aasha, which also stars Neha Harsora.

5) Tumm Se Tumm Tak Enters Top 5 In TRP Ratings

The newly launched show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, continues to win hearts as the show takes the number one spot in the TRP ratings in terms of channel-wise ranking, and overall, the show secures a position in the top five in the TRP chart with a TVR of 1.7. The show stars Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey in the lead roles.

6) Kumkum Bhagya’s Pranali Rathod Freezes Amidst Shooting In Rain

Winning hearts with her appearance in Kumkum Bhagya, Pranali Rathod this time shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse showcasing the struggle of an actor. In the latest story, the actress is seen freezing as she was shooting amidst the rain. Wrapped with a cloth, she struggled in the rain. A creative team member posted her glimpse, saying, “Meet my P, pretty little bundle of joy.” Replying to her, the actress wrote, “Thanddd lag rahii thii.”