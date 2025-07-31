From TMKOC to Fitness Queen: Deepti’s Transformation

Deepti Sadhwani, SAB TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) fame, has set an impressive fitness goal after losing 17 kgs in just six months. Her remarkable weight loss transformation last year has inspired many of her fans.

In a recent interview with TOI TV, Deepti shared her weight loss journey, determination, and commitment to a healthier lifestyle.

Sharing her story, Deepti said, “It wasn’t easy. There were days I wanted to give up, but I reminded myself that every small step matters. Progress was slow but steady, and that’s where the magic lies.” She has removed sugar, processed foods, and preservatives while following a gluten-free diet. Additionally, she has practiced intermittent fasting with a strict 16-hour window and mindful calorie tracking, allowing herself an occasional cheat day.

Deepti also spoke about her fitness regimen, which included yoga, boxing, and more. She shared, “I incorporated aerial yoga, boxing, and swimming into my regimen, emphasizing consistency over intensity. This diverse approach not only transformed my physique but also boosted my mental clarity and energy. What kept me going was the vision of becoming the best version of myself — not just for the looks but for my health and happiness.”

On the work front, Deepti Sadhwani has captured many hearts with her performance in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she plays the character of Aradhana Sharma.