Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shivansh’s Horrific Accident Leaves Prarthana Shattered – Will Love Bring Him Back To Life?

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Sonalika taking a big step. She hires a goon who tampers with Prarthana’s (Pranali Rathod) car’s brakes. The goon tells Sonalika that when Prarthana drives the car, she will meet with an accident. Prarthana comes to tell Shivansh (Namik Paul) a big truth.

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode spoiler number 3159, airing on 1 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, a shocking twist is set to unfold when Shivansh becomes a victim of a deadly accident. Sonalika plans to kill Prarthana, but the tables turn as in place of Prarthana, Shivansh takes the car whose brakes are not working properly. He becomes a victim of Sonalika’s cunning conspiracy.

Shivansh calls Prarthana, fearing his death. He tells Prarthana he will not survive, and Prarthana tells him not to say such things, as he will survive and they will meet each other. Meanwhile, Shivansh’s car bumps into the truck that Prarthana takes to find Shivansh. Shivansh is thrown out of the car, leading to a deadly accident. Shivansh’s deadly accident leaves Prarthana shattered.

How will Prarthana save Shivansh?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.