Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Bhagyashree Faces Humiliation – How Will She Prove Her Innocence?

Sony Entertainment Television’s newly launched show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging twists and turns with Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) stealing the papers from Bhagyashree’s (Shivangi Joshi) safe with the intention to get his father free from the jail and ending being Bhagyashree’s husband drama.

Check out the latest update on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season upcoming episode spoiler number 35 airing on 1 August 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see an intense drama when Bhagyashree faces humiliation. As Bhagyashree goes to bring the papers from her safe, she fails to find them there. Soon, the boss holds Bhagyshree captive and makes an allegation of stealing the papers and supplying them for money.

As the police interrogate Bhagyashree, she gets a call from her father, Vinayak. Bhagyashree asks them if she can answer, but they refuse, abusing her father. Bhagyashree stands up and screams at them. But the police become strict and throw water on Bhagyashree’s face. Bhagyashree is left disgusted by the humiliation.

How will Bhagyashree prove her innocence?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband and their love story begins.