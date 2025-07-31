Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Amar Upadhyay the Excitement Behind Kyunki’s Return

Star Plus Show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has returned with its highly anticipated second season, much to the delight of fans who cherish the iconic couple, Mihir and Tulsi, played by Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani. The comeback of this beloved series has filled audiences with excitement and nostalgia. In an exclusive interview with Times of India TV, Amar discussed the revival of the show, the buzz surrounding it, and reuniting with Smriti.

Reflecting on the show’s return, Amar said, “It feels amazing to be back. I never imagined that the audience would be so excited to see us on screen again, especially in today’s time, or that they would still be waiting for us. When we started shooting, we honestly didn’t expect such a warm response because so much has changed, television has evolved, and new generations have come in. But we are truly happy with the love we are getting. We never even thought the show would return.”

He continued, “That idea probably wasn’t on anyone’s mind that Kyunki would make a comeback. And when the announcement finally happened, we were quite nervous about how it would be brought back, since it’s such an iconic show. I still remember when Mihir’s return brought a TRP of 32, that time was magical. We used to wonder if we would ever see that kind of success again. And now that the show is actually back, I’m so happy to see the excitement. The fact that even the younger generation is interested in watching Kyunki again is a really positive sign.”

Amar praised producer Ektaa Kapoor for her thoughtful decision to revive the show during its 25th anniversary, saying, “This was Ektaa Kapoor’s thought to bring back the show in its 25th Silver Jubilee year. She felt it was the best time to plan the second season of the show. Kuch episodes 2000 mein reh gaye the toh usko complete kar ke aage badhaya jaaye, she felt that and it was a very positive thought. It is a big show for all of us and we all are nervous, excited and tensed about how the show will be perceived.”

Kyunki also marks Smriti Irani’s return to acting, and Amar shared his feelings about working with her again. He noted, “Bilkul pehle ki tarah hai Smriti ke saath kaam karna. In fact, we did not feel even once that we are returning after 25 years. We both were even discussing this that it never felt we were away for 25 years as Mihir and Tulsi. Aisa lag raha tha ke ye show bus chal he raha tha as it is and we are the same like we were earlier. Very normal, friendly, laughing, joking around, wohi masti mazak sabke saath wohi mahaul tha. The environment felt just the same as before, warm and welcoming. That’s why it’s so important for senior actors to create a positive vibe on set, it helps new actors feel comfortable and included. The atmosphere was so friendly that it didn’t even feel like the show had ended; it felt like we were simply continuing from where we left off.”

When asked if he noticed any changes in Smriti over the years, he confidently stated, “No not at all, she is fantastic. She is exactly the same as she used to be, her behaviour hasn’t changed at all. Still down-to-earth, humble, polite, always laughing and cracking jokes. There was nothing different about her. It truly felt like no time had passed, she was just the same person I had known before.”