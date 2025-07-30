Kumkum Bhagya Written Update 30 July 2025: Prarthana Proves Her Innocence, Asks Sonalika To Go Away From Shivansh

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been entertaining the audience for the last ten years. The show continues to reign supreme with its major drama and gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms banner. The show casts Pranali Rathod as Prarthana, Namik Paul as Shivansh, and Akshay Bindra as Raunak, the fourth-generation lead.

Check out the latest written update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode 3157 airing on 30 July 2025

Today’s episode begins with Prarthana coming to Payal’s house disguised as a constable with her friends. Payal refuses to talk to the police, but Prarthana makes her stop. She tells her they are here to arrest her. Payal refuses to go with them, and Prarthana reveals that Shivansh and his wife have filed a complaint against her and Raunak for fraud. Payal is worried; meanwhile, the fake cops forcefully decide to take her to the police station.

However, Payal confesses her crime, and Prarthana gets it recorded. Prarthana leaves with her friends disguised as police. Payal tells Sonalika about this. Sonalika swears to kill Payal for her mistake, but Payal suggests that she kill Prarthana instead, as this way all their problems will be solved.

Prarthana comes home and asks Shivansh to watch a video she has bought as proof of her innocence. Prarthana shows the clip to Shivansh, and later she tells Sonalika to pack her bags very well because she doesn’t want her to come back to take her belongings and try to snatch Shivansh from her, making Sonalika feel angry. Bua Maa is shocked to see Prarthana’s confidence and statement.