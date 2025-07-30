Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet catches the jailed culprit’s lie; Will she be able to get to the real killer?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) announcing that he knows the culprit related to Reet’s father’s death, and that he would reveal the name in the press conference. We saw Sharda Bua making the big decision of shooting Raghav at the conference. However, Reet (Ayushi Khurana) stopped the person from firing at Raghav and got the person caught. However, shockingly, the person was a lady, unknown to Reet and her family. Reet refused to believe that she could be the real culprit. But she had nothing as evidence. Reet, later, got to know Sharda Bua’s hand in her father’s death.

The upcoming drama will see Reet confront the lady in jail, and show her a random person’s photo as her father’s. However, the lady will not be able to identify the wrong picture and will accept making the crime. Reet will thereby understand that the lady is not involved in her father’s death. She will try to question the lady, but she will not open up.

What will happen now?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.