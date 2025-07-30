Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Jagriti decides to leave home; Ganga Maa requests her to stay

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen engaging drama with Akash’s (Sagar Parekh) plan creating a big rift between Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Jagriti (Rachana Mistry). We know that Jagriti sent Suraj out of her room and asked him to stay with Sapna and be of help to her. Suraj inflicted pain on himself for betraying Jagriti. Jagriti, too, gulped her sorrow and supported her sister Sapna, who was pregnant. Akash wanted to break ties with Sapna and remove her mangalsutra too. He refused to give his name to Suraj’s kid.

We wrote about Jagriti and Suraj sitting by the havan fire during the Mata Ki Chowki puja wherein Jagriti wanted to see if the mangalsutra fell into the havan.

The upcoming episode will see Jagriti make a major decision for Sapna’s sake. She will decide to go out of the house so that Suraj and Sapna can come together. She will also think of getting them married. Akash will be very happy with Jagriti’s decision to leave the house. He will be ecstatic as this will only mean that he has succeeded in separating Suraj and Jagriti. However, Ganga Maa will foil Akash’s plan as she will not allow Jagriti to go. She will hold her by her words and will stop her from going out.

