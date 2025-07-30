Saru Serial Spoiler: Saru-Ved’s Matching Outfits Infuriate Anika, She Tears Ved’s Clothes In Jealous Rage!

Saru, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the viewers since its premiere. It is produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions. The show has seen an engaging drama where Anika gets her and Ved’s (Shagun Pandey) engagement finalised by blackmailing Tara with her secret video.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 78 spoiler, airing on 30 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, you will see a high-voltage drama when Saru (Mohak Matkar) and Ved coincidentally wear the same colored outfits. Anika and Ved come to a shop for engagement shopping. Ved’s grandmother also calls Saru to buy her new clothes. Anika chooses an orange color suit for the engagement, and coincidentally, Saru also wears the same color.

Anika fumes in anger, seeing Saru and Ved twining. She confronts Saru for wearing the same color as Ved, and the grandmother becomes happy seeing Saru. She tells Anika that she has given her this outfit, and it looks good on her. Anika, in jealousy, takes out her rage, tearing Ved’s suit with a pair of scissors, leaving everyone shocked. Ved becomes a victim of insult, and Tara senses his pain. Saru also feels bad, but Ved handles the situation by taking Anika out of there politely.

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.