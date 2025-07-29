Zee TV Strategically Revamps Prime Time Slot With New Show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

Zee TV is on a roll right now as the channel has witnessed significant progress with the recent release of Tumm Se Tumm Tak, landing the channel in the top ratings. Zee TV has now strategically revamped its prime time slot with the new show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.

The channel is set to launch Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, a refreshing and non-fiction reality show that promises to strike an emotional chord with the viewers. The show will premiere on 3 August 2025 at 9:00 PM and continue to air daily at 9:30 PM, enabling viewers to stay connected to the channel through the new brand ethos, Aapka Apna Zee TV.

Chhooriyan Chali Gaon is an adaptation of Marathi’s successful show Jau Bai Gavat. The Hindi version of the show is produced by Zee Studios and will introduce eleven celebrity contestants.

The upcoming reality show will be hosted by Rannvijay Sinha, who is known for his hosting skills and is a favourite of viewers since hosting Roadies. The contestants’ list includes Aishwarya Khare, Krishna Shroff, Dolly Javed, Samriddhi Mehra, Surabhi Mehra, Anjumm Fakih, Rameet Sandhu, Reha Sukheja, Erika Packard, Anita Hassanandani, and Sumukhi Suresh.

In the show, all the contestants will have to leave their luxury life and adapt to village living for 60 days, much like Bigg Boss. All the girls will have to perform tasks like cooking, doing household chores, and more, which is likely to connect with the viewers with rural, authentic, and spirited entertainment.