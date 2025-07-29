Parineeta Borthakur Enters Zee TV’s Vasudha As Powerful Matriarch Chandrika Singh Chauhan

The Zee TV show Vasudha, produced by Arvind Babbal Productions has won hearts, showcasing the emotional and compelling storyline of the Chauhan household. As Vasudha (Priya Thakur) navigates a storm of manipulations led by Karishma (Pratiksha Rai) and Megha (Mandeep Kaur), one constant figure has anchored the family with quiet authority — Chandrika Singh Chauhan, the matriarch who leads with strength, dignity, and unwavering principles.

One of the most important characters, Chandrika, since the show’s launch, will now be portrayed by the talented and popular actress Parineeta Borthakur, replacing Nausheem Ali Sardar. We at IWMBuzz exclusively revealed the news of Parineeta replacing Nausheen in the show, and in case you missed it, you can read it below.

Parineeta, known for her nuanced performances and emotional depth, will add fresh energy to the role, showcasing Chandrika’s inner strength and complex emotional core with restraint and grace.

Currently, the Zee TV show Vasudha ranks among the top 10 shows on Hindi GEC, and stepping into a role that has set its own benchmark, Parineeta has her own share of responsibilities. However, the actress acknowledges the challenge and is all set to give her all to live up to the viewers’ expectations, while carrying forward the emotional weight of the role with honesty and respect.

Speaking about the role, Parineeta Borthakur shared, “Joining a show like Vasudha, which is already performing well and has recently secured a place among the top 10 list of shows across industry, is exciting. Stepping into a character mid-way comes with its own set of challenges, but I see it as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to a story that has already touched so many hearts. I’ve always been drawn to stories with emotional depth and strong female leads, and the moment I read about Chandrika’s character, I felt an immediate connection. She’s a layered, dignified woman — someone who leads with quiet strength and conviction. I hope to bring my own interpretation while staying true to the essence that audiences have connected with.”

Further, she added, “Chandrika isn’t just the matriarch of the Chauhan family — she’s a woman who places discipline above emotion and upholds order with grace. Portraying someone with such emotional complexity and unwavering principles has been one of the most creatively fulfilling experiences of my career. I truly hope the audience embraces my portrayal as Chandrika’s journey unfolds in the episodes to come.”

Producer Arvind Babbal said, “It has been a pleasure working with Nausheen Ali Sardar. She brought grace and dignity to the role of Chandrika Singh Chauhan. We are truly thankful and wish her all the very best. As we move ahead, we are delighted to welcome Parineeta Borthakur to the cast. She is a thoughtful and talented actor, and since coming on board, she has shown a deep understanding of Chandrika’s layered persona. Her ability to show strength and emotion with elegance makes her an ideal choice for this role. We are confident that her performance will truly resonate with the audience.”

As Parineeta gets into the role of Chandrika, viewers can anticipate a smooth continuation of the matriarch’s crucial role as the drama escalates. Will Chandrika’s presence hold the family together as tensions rise? Can Vasudha withstand the next wave of conflict?

Find out what happens next on Vasudha, every night at 10:30 PM, only on Zee TV!