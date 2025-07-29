Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Bua Maa Removes Prarthana Out – How Prarthana Will Prove Her Innocence

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Raunak lying again, landing Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) in a mess. As she confesses her feelings, Shivansh (Namik Paul) apologises and believes her. However, Prarthana still tells Shivansh that she will prove her innocence soon.

Check out the latest update on Kumkum Bhagya’s upcoming episode, spoiler number 3156, airing on 29 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, tension escalates as Prarthana witnesses a heartbreaking moment when Sonalika tries to get close to Shivansh. As Prarthana returns to Shivansh’s room, she sees Sonalika holding Shivansh’s hand and consoling him, which makes her feel a sense of sadness.

The next day, Bua Maa creates drama as she sees Prarthana in the kitchen. Bua Maa tells Prarthana to get out of her kitchen, and Prarthana responds that she won’t just leave the kitchen, but also the house, leaving Bua Maa and Sonalika shocked. Prarthana meets her sister, who suggests that she get the truth out of Payal’s mouth. They set a plan and arrive at Payal’s house as cops.

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by fate, and a love story unfolds. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Pranali Rathod, Namik Paul, and Akshay Bindra are the fourth-generation leads.