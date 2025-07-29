Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah Upcoming Twist: Jagriti decides to sacrifice her mangalsutra for Sapna; Sapna prays for Jagriti

Jagriti Ek Nayi Subah, the Zee TV television show produced by Guruodev Bhalla Productions, has seen huge chaos in the Thakur household with Akash’s (Sagar Parekh) ploy of claiming that Sapna’s pregnancy is due to the one-night stand she had with Suraj (Vijayendra Kumeria). However, Sapna is actually pregnant with Akash’s child, but he has forced her to fake it so that they succeed in separating Jagriti (Rachana Mistry) and Suraj. We saw Suraj inflicting pain on himself by getting beaten in the boxing ring. We saw Jagriti grow weak after not consuming her iron medicines. Sapna is now feeling guilty of all the troubles her one lie has caused.

The upcoming episode will see drastic moves taken by Jagriti. She will decide to get Suraj and Sapna married. However, when the family will object to it, Jagriti will decide to seek the blessings of Mata and also guidance from her. During the Mata Ki Chowki kept at home, Jagriti and Suraj will hold Jagriti’s mangalsutra straight above the havan kund, where Jagriti will try to push one bead after another into the hawan. The test before them will be to know God’s desire, and Jagriti will believe that her mangalsutra will not fall into the havan kund if the Goddess does not want her to separate from Suraj. Sapna, meanwhile, will pray that the mangalsutra does not fall into the fire.

What will this drama result in?

