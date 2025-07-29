Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet’s changed attitude towards Sharda Bua; Will she now gain success?

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) trying to find out about the man who killed Reet’s father years back. He declared openly that he knew the name of the person responsible and claimed that he would reveal it in the press conference. Sharda Bua (Jayati Bhatia) decided to kill Raghav at the conference. But Reet, yet again, foiled her plan, but Reet was not successful even then. The shooter was an unknown lady, which meant that Sharda Bua tried to get her act done through someone, and did not get herself exposed. Reet got the big evidence inside the locker of Neeta Chawla about Sharda being the owner of the company supplying mid-day meals for which Reet’s father was arrested.

The upcoming episode will see a smart game being adapted by Reet. Reet, who has always fallen flat by calling a spade a spade, will now change her ways to get Sharda Bua exposed. She will reveal a different side of herself, enter the Suryavanshi house with music and a band, and publicly apologise to Sharda Bua, before everyone in the house, and accept Bua’s greatness and her mistaken belief that she was involved. This way, she will get into the good books of Raghav, who will believe that Reet is now in good terms with Buaji. Buaji will also be shocked to see Reet’s new side.

What will be Reet’s plan to expose Bua now?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.