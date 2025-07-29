Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Anu’s Fear Grows – What If Arya Belongs To Someone Else?

The Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has seen engaging drama with Anu (Niharika Chouksey) and Arya’s (Sharad Kelkar) heartfelt moment. As Anu comes in a red saree, Arya is left spellbound, which Meera notices. Meera also comes in a red saree the next day, which grows Anu’s insecurities.

Check out the latest update on Zee TV Show Tumm Se Tumm Tak’s upcoming episode spoiler number 23 airing on 29 July 2025

In the upcoming episode, Anu finds herself caught in a storm of emotions as her growing feelings for Arya begin to clash with unsettling doubts. Arya smiles as Anu gives him a scrapbook, explaining that it is given to friends to fill in their information. At the same time, Anu confesses her feelings about Arya to her friend.

Anu accepts that she is in love with him. However, her friend asks her if she knows whether Arya is married. Anu tells her that she has given him a scrapbook to know that thing. Arya happily fills in the scrapbook, but starts sweating as the question comes about his marriage. On the other hand, Anu’s fear grows as she thinks about what if Arya were already married, leaving her upset.

Will Anu and Arya’s love story begin amidst the doubts?

Tumm Se Tumm Tak is a Zee TV show by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio. The show chronicles a refreshing love story between two individuals whose lives differ in terms of age and financial stability, making it interesting to see how their worlds collide and their love story unfolds. This show stars Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.