Week’s Top 5 Television Stars Who Ruled the Headlines

From Rupali Ganguly’s soulful Mahakaleshwar visit to Sharad Kelkar’s triumphant TRP return and Harshad Chopda–Shivangi Joshi’s sizzling new chemistry, here’s why these five actors are trending and how they’re keeping viewers hooked.

Rupali Ganguly: Spiritual Vibes at Mahakaleshwar

Rupali Ganguly, beloved as Anupamaa, is trending this week—not for drama, but devotion. She visited the sacred Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain with husband Ashwin Verma on the auspicious Sawan Somvar, sharing serene photos and clips of rituals such as whispering to Nandi. The spiritual side of the star has resonated with fans across social media, making her a heartwarming conversation starter this week

Sharad Kelkar: TRP Triumph with Tum Se Tum Tak

Sharad Kelkar is reclaiming his television charm with the emotionally rich drama Tum Se Tum Tak. The show has climbed rapidly up the TRP ladder, hitting a strong 1.7 TVR—surpassing even Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4 and cementing its spot among the top 10 most-watched shows this week. Co-star Niharika Chouksey called working with Kelkar a blessing, praising his guidance and presence on set

Harshad Chopda & Shivangi Joshi: Rekindling Romance in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4

This powerhouse duo is igniting romance on screen with the new season, drawing wide praise for their undeniable chemistry. Viewers swoon over iconic moments—rainy pauses, tender looks, and gentle forehead kisses between Rishabh and Bhagyahree. Despite Tum Se Tum Tak’s rise, this show continues to attract attention for its mature romance and emotional depth. The storyline, casting, and vibe of rediscovery have struck a chord with audiences.

Dilip Joshi: 17 Glorious Years of TMKOC

Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal, is celebrating 17 years of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. At a grand anniversary bash, he fondly remembered his on-screen chemistry with Disha Vakani (Dayaben). His emotional tribute to a beloved co-star now absent from the series touched hearts. The show continues to top TRP charts, and Joshi remains its rock in both narrative and fandom heartlands

Kanwar Dhillon: Udne Ki Aasha Soars Past 500 Episodes

Kanwar Dhillon is riding high as his show Udne Ki Aasha marks its 500th episode milestone, winning hearts. Kanwar’s grounded, emotionally resonant performance continues to fuel the show’s success in both ratings and accolades

These faces resonate with viewers this week—for their authenticity, talent, and milestones. Whether through devotion, romance, drama, or sheer TV longevity, they remind fans why small-screen stories still dominate our hearts.