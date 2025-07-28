Serial Twists Of Last Week (21-26 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mangal Lakshmi, TMKOC, and more

Anupamaa, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw a major drama over the last week, with Prem trying to ease the tension between Khyati and Raahi. While Khyati blamed Raahi for their family’s repeated encounter with Anupamaa, Raahi warned Anupamaa to stay out of her life. However, Bharati urged Anupamaa not to give up her battles in life. Anupamaa faced Raahi and her family, standing up for herself against the accusation. She told them that she would not leave the battle midway and returned to fight it out with her team on the dance floor. However, during her performance, Raahi’s angry look made Anupamaa nervous, and she lost her grip on her performance, unable to dance freely. Jaspreet was very upset. But Anupamaa was glad to know that her team was back in the race as a wild card entry. Prarthana and Gautam’s divorce proceedings got underway, while Prathana and Ansh worried whether their families would accept their relationship. Raahi talked to Parag about the pressure of winning the competition. Parag tried to ask Anupama to withdraw from the competition.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut, saw a major drama over the last week, with Maira shattered on seeing her father in the hospital with a major injury. She told Gitanjali that once her father was fine, they would go back to Mount Abu, and she would get them married so that she could get her real mother. Anshuman’s search ended as Pookie was got Abhira was happy to get Pookie and wanted to show her to Armaan. Abhira had a heartfelt conversation with Armaan in the hospital. Maira learnt that the girl pretending to be Pookie was not Pookie. She revealed the truth to Anshuman. Abhira was distraught upon knowing the truth. The Poddar family got a big shock of Charu’s death and could not get over it. Anshuman revealed the truth to Abhira of Maira being Pookie. Abhira confronted Armaan for keeping the truth away from her for so many years. Abhira wanted to take Maira with her. Armaan readily agreed and let go of Maira, with a heavy heart.

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, saw a major drama over the last week, with Raghav deciding to find the truth about Reet’s father’s death. He checked the files, the videos and news information available and tried to do his research. He also hired a detective to find the culprit. Sharda Bua was worried about Raghav getting to know about her being the culprit. At home, Reet found out that Poonam was taking medicines given by a medicine seller to become a mother. This medicine made her sick as it had harmful chemicals in it. Reet tried to stop Poonam from taking it. Poonam got angry when Reet interfered in her life. However, Poonam fell unconscious, hurting herself, and Reet rushed her to the hospital. In the hospital, Reet got to know that Poonam was perfectly fine to become a mother. She was suspicious and got Viren’s medical reports too. Meanwhile, Poonam apologised to Reet and they patched up. Reet revealed the news of Viren’s incapacity to become a father. Poonam slapped him. Raghav found Dhruv in the same hospital, being taken into the OT. He told Reet about it, and together, they got to know that Dhruv was selling his kidney for the money needed for Smita’s marriage. Reet got the surgery stopped and got Dhruv home. Raghav created misinformation on the TV that he had proof of Dharam’s killer and would reveal the name in a day. This worried Sharda Bua a lot.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Sony SAB television show produced by Neela Film Production, saw a major drama over the last week, wherein Jethalal was worried about paying his pending amount to Tony Company. He got help with funds from everywhere. While he had a certain amount, Bapuji and Tapu gave their share of money. The Gokuldham Society friends pooled in their money and gave it to Jethalal. Natukaka and Bagha gave their share and helped Jethalal clear the pending amount. However, Jethalal was worried about getting back his money, which was transferred by mistake. However, Nekchand called Jethalal a liar when he told him that he had mistakenly transferred the amount to his father. Jethalal eventually decided to take legal advice and got a lawyer to help him get his money back.

Mangal Lakshmi, the Colors TV show produced by Panorama Entertainment, saw a major drama over the last week, with Mangal telling Adit about her suspicion regarding the misdeeds of Ishana. However, Adit was not ready to accept Mangal’s claims. Later, Ishana went to the place where she was asked to come by the blackmailer. To her surprise, the caller happened to be her parents. When she faced Adit and Mangal, she broke down. Adit and Mangal forced her to come out with the truth. Ishana ended up telling everything, about being blackmailed by Yash, to the video of getting slapped by Kapil. Adit got angry at Ishana. Mangal went to Kapil’s house with Ishana and told him the truth. Kapil’s mother recorded the entire confession, but Kapil asked her not to use it. Kapil rescued Ishana by revealing to the police the truth about Ishana being blackmailed by Yash. Mangal was grateful to Kapil. Ishana united them yet again. Kapil organised a party for his friends, where Mangal helped with the cooking. With Akshat being unwell, Mangal wanted to go back to the Saxena house, but Kapil’s mother saw to it that she could not go. Adit took care of an unwell Akshat, who longed to be with his mother. On the other hand, Kapil’s mother gave sleeping pills to Mangal, which made her feel dizzy. She slept in a room without being aware of herself. Later, when she woke up, she rushed to be with Akshat, and in the process, faced an ordeal as she reached the Saxena house. Ultimately, she fainted in Adit’s house. Adit took care of Mangal. He was worried as she did not get up the next morning.

Jhanak, the Star Plus television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, saw a major drama over the last week, with Rishi and his family being welcomed by Aditi’s family for the wedding. Aditi got to know about Jhanak and Rishi’s wedding just before her marriage. She decided to meet Jhanak and talk to her. Jhanak told Aditi the truth about the villagers forcing them to get married. Aditi did not turn up at the mandap, and this worried one and all. Aditi made the decision to ask Jhanak to dress up as the bride and go and marry Rishi. Aditi locked herself inside the room, leading to tension in her family. When Rishi and others saw Aditi bringing Jhanak as the bride, there was chaos all around. Aditi announced the cancellation of her wedding with Rishi and instead announced that he would marry Jhanak. When Arshi demanded to know the reason, Aditi showed the entire family the photos of Rishi and Jhanak’s wedding.

