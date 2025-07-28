Zee TV Launches New Show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan: Checkout Cast, Release Date, Time, And More

Zee TV is all set to launch a new show, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, in collaboration with Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Limited. Check out more details about the show below.

Promo Check here –

The makers of the show shared the first promo introducing the main characters. The video begins with Sneha (Amandeep Sidhu) working at a dhaba, but still speaks up for the rights of women, and soon the story introduces Ganga Mai (Shubhangi Latkar) and Sneha as her second elder daughter, and then introduces the eldest daughter, Sahana (Srishti Jain) and lastly the youngest, Soni (Vaishnavi Prajapati). The story revolves around a woman named Ganga Mai, whose husband abandoned her and their three daughters. Although society doesn’t value them, a strong mother aspires to see her daughters stand on their own feet.

Main Cast

1) Sheezan Khan

Known for his performances in Chandra Nandini, Jodha Akbar, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, and other shows, the talented Sheezan will play the male lead in the upcoming series; however, details about his character are yet to be revealed. We have exclusively broken this news. Check the link below.

2) Amandeep Sidhu

Last seen in Badall Pe Paon Hai, will return to TV screens with Zee TV’s upcoming Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan. The actress will appear as the middle daughter, Sneha of Ganga Mai, who is paired opposite Sheezan Khan as the female lead. We have exclusively broken this news. Check the link below.

3) Srishti Jain

Known for her strong performance in Kumkum Bhagya, Meri Durga, Humari Wali Good News, and more, she is all set to return with an impactful role playing the eldest daughter, Sahana, of Ganga Mai. She is one of the leads. We have exclusively broken this news. Check the link below.

4) Vaishnavi Prajapati

Vaishnavi, known for her skilled acting, has joined the cast of Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan as one of the leads, alongside Amandeep and Srishti, as the youngest daughter, Soni. We have exclusively broken this news. Check the link below.

5) Shubhangi Latkar

The popular actress, last seen in the film L2: Empuraan, is set to return to the small screen with a strong role as Ganga Mai, the mother of the three leads: Amandeep Sidhu, Srishti Jain, and Vaishnavi Prajapati. We have exclusively broken this news. Check the link below.

Other Cast

1) Karan Sharma

Actor Karan, who has worked in hit shows like Udaariyaan and Tu Aashiiki Haii, has joined the cast of Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan. Details about his character are yet to be revealed.

2) Shraddha Jaiswal

She has appeared in shows like Sasural Simar Ka 2, Molkki, and others have entered the show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan. The actress is known for her performance on screen, and yet again, she will light up the screen in a key role. We have exclusively broken this news. Check the link below.

Release Date And Time

The Zee TV’s upcoming show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment, is all set to launch on screen soon. The show is expected to start by the end of July or in the beginning of August.