Exclusive: Sheezan Khan to play the lead in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Zee TV show

Actor Sheezan Khan, who is presently seen in the avatar of the dashing cop DSP Arjan Walia in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Dramaa’s series Tujhse Haii Aashiqui, has bagged yet another meaty association with the producers in the next on TV. Yes, Sheezan will play the lead in Dreamiyata Entertainment’s upcoming show for Zee TV.

As we know, Producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s banner Dreamiyata Entertainment has been working on two new shows, one each for Colors and Zee TV. We at IWMBuzz.com have reported earlier about the banner’s Colors show starring Sangita Ghosh, who will make a comeback to TV after Swaran Ghar. We also wrote about Meet fame actor Syed Raza Ahmed playing the lead in the Colors’ show. If you have missed reading these crucial newsbreaks, you can check them here.

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com give our readers exclusive information on Sheezan Khan being finalized to play the lead in Dreamiyata Entertainment’s upcoming show for Zee TV.

Yes, reports of Zee TV’s revamp with a new logo launch have been on for some time now!! The channel will soon see a few launched too happening, of which this above-said show holds priority.

