Exclusive: Ronit Roy in talks to play Vanraj Shah in Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa

Ronit Roy‘s stellar performance in the recent Kajol starrer Maa, stays with us even after our recent theatrical experience!! The versatile actor was recently seen on TV in the role of Someshvar Chauhan, father of Prithviraj Chauhan in the Sony TV magnum opus historical Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. There has been a buzz about Ronit Roy’s return to the mighty role of the lawyer K.D. Pathak in Sony TV’s Adaalat. Well, we at IWMBuzz.com hear that Ronit Roy is presently in talks with Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut for a big entry in the Star Plus show Anupamaa.

Yes, we hear that Ronit Roy is presently in advanced talks for the role of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa. As we know, Vanraj Shah has been a cult experience for actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who donned the powerful role earlier.

A reliable source tells us, “Ronit Roy is into a detailed talk to take over the role of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa. But no decision has been taken on it as of now.”

Well, this will be a win-win situation for the popular actor, we have to say!! He is certainly in demand, being in contention for two big roles, that of K.D. Pathak in Adaalat and Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa.

What will Ronit Roy pick? Only time will tell!!

We buzzed Ronit Roy, but he refuted the news saying “This is not true.” However, our sources have hinted at a conversation happening.

We reached out to the Producer Rajan Shahi, and he too denied any happening.

Are we going to see the mighty return of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa? Will it be ‘the’ Ronit Roy playing it or not? Let’s wait and watch!!