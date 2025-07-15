Aasiya Kazi Nain Makes Her Comeback With Star Plus Show Ishani, Check Details

Actress Aasiya Kazi Nain is all set to make her comeback with the new TV show Ishani. It is a spin-off show of the Star Plus show Jhanak, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures. With the unique tale of Ishani starring Megha Chakraborty in the lead role, the new series is winning hearts. Ishani’s character was introduced in the pre-leap portion of Jhanak as Jhanak’s (Hiba Nawab) close friend. However, makers noticed the potential in Ishani’s story, leading to the creation of a spin-off show.

Now, actress Aasiya Kazi has joined the cast of Ishani. The actress also shared the update about her new role, and with the new show, the actress is marking her comeback on-screen after a two-year gap. Aasiya Kazi Nain is appearing in the role of Nandani. Expressing her excitement for the new role, the actress penned a sweet note, “NANDINI

New Chapter…New Beginning

Alhamdulillah Need your love & Support

11pm only on Star Plus

#starplus #ishaani #newshow #newbeginnings.”

Check post here-

We at IWMBuzz.com earlier broke the exclusive news of Karamm S Rajpal joining the show Ishani as the male lead. If you have missed reading the article, you can check it out below.

Exclusive: Karamm S Rajpal to play the male lead in Jhanak’s Ishani story

Check out the Star Plus show Ishani’s full cast till 15 July 2025

1) Megha Chakraborty

2) Karamm S Rajpal

3) Richa Rathore

4) Aasiya Kazi Nain

5) Tanmay Nagar

6) Sneha Bhawsar

7) Shresth Kumar

Talking about Aasiya Kazi Nain, she is an actress known for her appearances in shows like Dharampatni, Hitler Didi, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha, Balika Vadhu, Tenali Rama, Bandini, and Janam Janam Ka Saath. With her craft, she has made an impact in the entertainment world.