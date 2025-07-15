Exclusive: Astha Agarwal to enter Star Plus’ Jhanak

Astha Agarwal, who was last seen in Pocket Mein Aasman on Star Plus, will soon enter the Star Plus show Jhanak. Produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, the show has recently seen a generation leap happening after which actors Arjit Taneja and Riya Sharma have entered as the leads.

The show is progressing towards the wedding of Rishi and Aditi (Twinkle Arora). We at IWMBuzz.com reported about actress Simran Khanna entering the show in the role of Rumi Bose. You can check the story here.

Now, Astha will be entering the show in the role of Neelu, Rishi’s cousin sister. She will be the real sister of Putul, played by Harsha Khandeparkar. Neelu will be shown as married and will come to her house for the wedding of Rishi.

Her character will be loved by one and all, with her having a great bond with Rishi. However, Neelu will have a tiff with her sister Putul.

We buzzed Astha, but did not get through to her. Astha has earlier appeared in shows Imlie, Kya Haal Mr Panchaal, Kavach etc.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get through to them.

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters. The show later took a leap post which actors Arjit Taneja, Riya Sharma and Twinkle Arora entered the show as the new leads.

