Exclusive: Molkki fame Shraddha Jaiswal joins the cast of Zee TV’s Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan

Shraddha Jaiswal who has been featured in TV shows Sasural Simar Ka 2, Molkki etc, will soon be seen on TV space in a powerful character. She has come on board the integral cast of Zee TV’s upcoming show Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan, produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Entertainment. As we know, the promo of the show has been on air for some time now. The show shows the resolute journey of a mother to bring up her three daughters. The show has Sheezan Khan and Amandeep Sidhu playing the leads.

IWMBuzz.com has been at the helm, writing exclusively about the major cast to get on board the show. We broke the news of Sheezan Khan, Shubhangi Latkar, Amandeep Sidhu, Srishti Jain, Vaishnavi Prajapati, Indira Krishna playing vital roles in the show. For all those who have missed reading our exclusives, you can find them here.

We now hear of Shraddha Jaiswal being roped in for a vital role. The actress is known for her versatile acting credentials, and it will be interesting to see the unique role she plays in this show.

