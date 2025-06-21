Exclusive: Shubhangi Latkar returns to TV with Dreamiyata Entertainment’s Zee TV show

Senior actress Shubhangi Latkar who was last seen in the Prithviraj Sukumaran directed film L2: Empuraan, will get back to the Hindi small screen with a powerful role. She will join the main cast of Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s banner Dreamiyata Entertainment’s upcoming show for Zee TV.

Yes, she will play mother to the three lead girls. The story will focus on the well-knit family of a mother and her three daughters. We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about Amandeep Sidhu playing the main lead in the show. Actors Srishti Jain and Vaishnavi Prajapati will play the other two sisters. IWMBuzz.com also wrote about Sheezan Khan playing the male lead in the show, with actress Indira Krishna playing a vital role. If you have missed reading these exclusives, you can glance at them here.

Shubhangi has earlier featured in prominent roles in TV shows Sanyukt, Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana, Shubharambh etc, will have an author-backed role to play in the show.

We buzzed Shubhangi, but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producers and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

