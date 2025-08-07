Exclusive: Ashmita Jaggi confirms her exit from Tu Dhadkan Main Dil, says ‘I let go of Natasha and the show with a heavy heart’

Ashmita Jaggi, who has been entertaining us in the role of the stunning Natasha in Star Plus‘ show Tu Dhadkan Main Dil, has quit the show. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively, earlier in the day, about Ashmita moving out of the show, which has enabled a replacement to happen.

We wrote about Imlie, Bhagya Lakshmi and Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon actress Khushi Misra joining the show midway, to take on the role of Natasha.

We had mentioned in our earlier article that Ashmita has moved out owing to personal reasons.

As a reply to our query, Ashmita touched base with IWMBuzz.com to confirm the news and express her disappointment at leaving the show. She says, “Yes, due to my father’s ill health, I won’t be able to shoot in Umbergaon anymore. Thus, with a heavy heart, I had to let go of Natasha and the show.”

Tu Dhadkan Main Dil, produced by Swastik Productions, bringing something unexpected for the viewers. The show seems to be inspired by the old show Kulfi Kumar Bajewala. It is the journey of a girl who is in search of her musician father. It stars Aaradhya Patel as the main lead in the titular role of Dil, a young girl. Sourabh Raaj Jain plays the male lead, Rockstar Raghav, while Swati Sharma plays the female lead as Dil’s Mother, Nandini.