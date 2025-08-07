Exclusive: Khushi Misra replaces Ashmita Jaggi in Star Plus’ Tu Dhadkan Main Dil

Tu Dhadkan Main Dil, the Star Plus show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, will see a new development. Actress Ashmita Jaggi, who plays the role of Natasha, the negative-shaded lead character and wife of Raghav, played by Sourabh Raaj Jain, is reportedly being replaced due to personal reasons.

Yes, the show, which is a heart-warming tale of a daughter, Dil, depicting her search for her father, has had the emotional touch and grounding to captivate audiences. Child actor Aaradhya Patel delivers a soulful portrayal of Dil, with Sourabh Raaj Jain, Swati Sharma, Ashmita Jaggi, and others playing vital supporting roles.

Now, as per the news we have learnt, Ashmita Jaggi is going to be replaced. And in comes Khushi Misra, who has done shows like Imlie, Bhagya Lakshmi, Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon etc.

As per a reliable source, “Ashmita has not been available for the shoot owing to personal reasons. This has prompted the makers and channel to move on as the character of Natasha is important in the storyline.”

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

