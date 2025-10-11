Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin-Sailee’s cute Karwa Chauth; Sachin gives her a special gift

Udne Ki Aasha, the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production, has seen engaging drama with Tejas being interested in the beach house and taking the leevage to stay in the house with his family, to see how it goes. However, he paid the advance token amount which made the Deshmukhs worried. Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) told Tejas that he was worried about the deal being a fraud, as they were giving the house at a very low price.

The upcoming episode will focus on the Deshmukh family’s Karwa Chauth function, which will happen in the beach house. Surrounded by unusual luxuries, the family will decide to make this Karwa Chauth special. The best part will be that all the husbands in the family, including Paresh, will decide to fast for their wives.

Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee’s (Neha Harsora) Karwa Chauth will be eventful and romantic as Sachin will give a special gift to Sailee, that of an anklet. Sailee will be extremely happy to get the gift. Sachin and Sailee’s romantic moment will be a highlight of the Karwa Chauth episode.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife's roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family's progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.