Exclusive: Abrar Qazi returns to Zee TV with Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next

Popular actor Abrar Qazi will soon be back on the TV screens!! Known for his amazing portrayals in shows like Gatbandhan, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kumkum Bhagya, Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad, etc, Abrar has been brought on board the banner Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s upcoming show on Zee TV. This will be his return to Zee TV after his successful stint as the leading man in Kumkum Bhagya.

Zee TV is all set for a few major launches in the near future, with which they intend to up their GRP. Zee TV’s recent launches Tumm Se Tumm Tak and Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, are doing well in ratings. Vasudha continues to impress viewers, and so does Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile.

The channel has Rahul Tewary’s unique concept, Jagadhatri, up for launch. Its impressive concept and cast, which includes Farman Haider and Sonakshi Batra, have been talked about a lot. Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ show Lakshmi Niwas is also ready for launch.

Exclusive: Akshita Mudgal to play the lead in Zee TV’s Lakshmi Niwas

Exclusive: Farman Haider and Sonakshi Batra to play the leads in Rahul Tewary’s Zee TV show Jagadhatri?

Now, this upcoming concept coming from Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will add yet another feather to the channel’s programming lineup.

We at IWMBuzz.com reached out to Abrar, who replied, “I have been approached. That’s it for now. Nothing is finalised.”

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson, but did not get a response till we filed the story.

