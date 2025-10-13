Confirmed: Puneet Sachdeva returns to TV as the negative lead in Zee TV’s Vasudha

Puneet Sachdeva, who shot to fame with TV shows Bhabhi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saat Phere.. Saloni Ka Safar, etc, will soon be back to TV after a hiatus of five years. He was last seen in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki on Colors TV.

We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier in the day put up an exclusive report of a big entry happening in Zee TV‘s popular show Vasudha, produced by Arvind Babbal Productions. We had written of a negative lead’s entry, a person who will be bigger in might than Karishma (Pratiksha Rai). We had written about Puneet Sachdeva and Ajay Choudhary being in contention for the role.

We now hear of Puneet Sachdeva being locked for the prized role. This means that Puneet will make a return to TV after a hiatus. As we know, Puneet is married to actress Pariva Pranati and they have a son. Pariva’s show Wagle Ki Duniya Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey wrapped up recently, after a successful run. Puneet is a well-acclaimed wildlife photographer too in addition to being an actor.

In Vasudha, Puneet will play a mighty role, linked with that of Karishma’s who will come in with a terrorising vengeance against the Chauhan family.

