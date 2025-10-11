Exclusive: Paras Madaan to play the lead in Bullet’s microdrama series

Paras Madaan, who was last seen in Star Plus’ Pocket Mein Aasmaan, will join the new trend of actors and technicians getting more scope and work with the shorter-format content, made under the vertical format. Paras Madaan is known for his well-received performances in shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Divya Drishti, Nisha aur Uske Cousins, Nath – Rishton Ki Agnipariksha etc.

Paras will be seen in a vertical microdrama series, that is being made for Zee TV’s app, Bullet. The concept will be an interesting dramedy, produced by Indian Storytellers.

We buzzed Paras Madaan, but did not get through to him.

Micro-dramas represent a captivating form of entertainment, distinguished by their concise narratives and vertically oriented video format. This genre has experienced a rapid rise in popularity, primarily because it aligns seamlessly with mobile viewing habits, enabling audiences to engage with content at their convenience, whether at home or on the go.

