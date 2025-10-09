Exclusive: Prem Leela fame Saniya Khera joins the cast of Star Plus’ Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki

Saniya Khera, who was recently seen in Dangal TV’s Prem Leela in the role of Aishwarya, will join the cast of Star Plus‘ upcoming show Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki, produced by Sandalwood Media. The show is reportedly an official adaptation in Hindi of a popular South-based show. Actors Ankit Raizada (Advocate Anjali Awasthi fame) and Ashika Padukone (Trinayani fame) will play the leads. The show will be completely shot in Hyderabad.

We at IWMBuzz.com had reported exclusively about the main cast in the show. We wrote about Jignesh Joshi, Nimai Bali, Ishrat Khan, Garima Vikrant Singh, and Ashwani Rathore joining the cast of the show. If you have missed our stories, you can check them here.

We now hear of Saniya playing a negative shaded role in the show. It will be a prominent role in the story plot.

We buzzed Saniya but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get a response till we filed the story.

