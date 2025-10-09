Exclusive: Senior actress Sulakshana Khatri joins the cast of Zee TV’s Lakshmi Niwas

Senior actress Sulakshana Khatri, who is even today remembered for her role in Mandvi in Ramayan, will return to TV after a hiatus with Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ new show for Zee TV, titled Lakshmi Niwas. As we know, Lakshmi Niwas is the Hindi adaptation of the popular Kannada show, Lakshmi Niwasa. We know that senior actors Rajendra Chawla and Mansi Joshi Roy will play the senior couple in the show, who will dream of realising their goal of having a house of their own, with the name Lakshmi Niwas.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Akshita Mudgal playing the female lead in the show. We also wrote about Mansi Srivastava, Hemant Thatte, Kajal Pisal being part of the integral cast of the show. If you have missed reading them, you can check them here.

We now hear of the senior actress Sulakshana Khatri joining the cast of the show to play the grandmother of the female lead. She has been part of many TV shows that include Bharat Ek Khoj, Alif Laila, Grihasti, Best of Luck Nikki, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Sanjivani, Maharaj Ki Jai Ho etc.

