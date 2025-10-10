Exclusive: Prem Leela fame Utsav Singh to feature in Zee TV’s Lakshmi Niwas

Young actor Utsav Singh, who was last seen in Dangal TV’s Prem Leela, has joined the cast of Rashmi Sharma Telefilms’ show Lakshmi Niwas. As we know, Lakshmi Niwas is the Hindi adaptation of the popular Kannada show, Lakshmi Niwasa. We know that senior actors Rajendra Chawla and Mansi Joshi Roy will play the senior couple in the show, who will dream of realising their goal of having a house of their own, with the name Lakshmi Niwas.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Akshita Mudgal playing the female lead in the show. We also wrote about Mansi Srivastava, Hemant Thatte, Kajal Pisal, and Sulakshana Khatri being part of the integral cast of the show. If you have missed reading them, you can check them here.

We now hear of Utsav Singh joining the cast in a prime character.

We buzzed Utsav but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get a response till we filed the story.

