Saru Serial Spoiler: Anika Plans To Snatch Ved Away, Saru Discovers His Critical Condition

Saru, the Zee TV show produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Mittal’s Shashi Sumeet Productions, keeps viewers glued to the screen with its changing dynamics and unexpected twists. The show has seen engaging drama, with Rachana bringing good news for Saru (Mohak Matkar) by giving her a wedding card. Saru becomes happy that she will finally be with Ved (Shagun Pandey) forever. However, Ved becomes emotional and hugs Saru; on the other hand, Anika burns the wedding card to replace Saru’s memories in Ved’s life.

Check out Saru’s upcoming episode 150 spoiler, airing 10 October 2025.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a shocking drama when Saru discovers Ved’s deadly disease. Saru dances with happiness as she and Ved will finally become each other’s life partners. However, Anika tells herself that Saru can be happy as much as she wants because she will snatch Ved away under Saru’s nose, and she won’t be able to find out. Anika goes out with Ved, who looks weird due to his health complications.

Saru tries to reach Ved but finds his phone at home. Someone calls Ved, and Saru answers, discovering that Ved is dealing with a deadly disease. The doctor tells Ved to be careful, and Saru answers that it is Ved’s to-be wife. The doctor informs Saru about Ved’s condition and tells him that he must not stay alone. On the other hand, Ved meets with an accident, and Saru senses the danger.

Will Saru be able to save Ved from Anika’s cunning ploy?

Saru narrates the story of a village girl who is ambitious and wants to grow in life to achieve her goals. Though she comes to Mumbai to fulfill her dreams, Anika becomes a roadblock in her way, and on her journey, she meets Ved, her love interest, making this story of dreams and ambitions more interesting. The show casts Shagun Pandey and Mohak Matkar as leads.