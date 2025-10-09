Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Karwachauth Drama! Reet and Smita at loggerheads; Reet in danger

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals, has seen engaging drama with Reet (Ayushi Khurana) accusing Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) of forgery. Raghav got insulted by the blame, but denied doing so. Unnati came and tore the cheque leaf before Reet could investigate it. Raghav verified the signature and understood that Unnati was behind the forgery. He got angry at Unnati for putting him down before Reet. Raghav asked Unnati not to misuse his freedom and love.

The upcoming episode will see major drama during the Karwachauth celebration in the Suryavanshi house. Reet will want to bring Divya back into the house and make her do the Karwachauth puja. However, Smita will hear this conversation between Reet and Divya, and will stop her from doing so. Both Smita and Reet will get into a major argument at the end of which Smita will take a log and hit Reet on her head, just to stop her from bringing Divya home. However, Reet will fall unconscious, and Smita will get scared. She will intimate Buaji, who will now decide to take advantage of the situation and end Reet’s life.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualised by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.