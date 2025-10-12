Tumm Se Tumm Tak Serial Spoiler: Disguised Jalandar Tricks Pushpa And Gopal, Plots Anu’s Marriage With Neel

Tumm Se Tumm Tak, the Zee TV show produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Studio, has seen engaging drama with Jalandar getting released from jail after 20 years, and ever since he stepped outside the jail, he has been behind Arya (Sharad Kelkar), aiming to kill him anyhow. However, he fails in his first attempt due to Anu (Niharika Chouksey) standing like a wall in front of Arya.

The upcoming episode will see Jalandar, disguised as Baba, enter Anu’s house. He meets Puhspa and Gopal and acknowledges that they are searching for a boy for their daughter, Anu. He gives them a fake prediction, manipulating Anu’s parents to get her married to someone whose name starts with N, and quickly, Neel pops up in their minds, which fulfills Jalandar’s plan. Soon, Anu returns and is shocked to see a bodyguard at home, and tells Gopal that she has no idea why Arya is doing all this.

Will Anu discover the looming threat to Arya’s life?

