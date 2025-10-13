Colors TV’s mythological Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav to enter a new premise; Raavan’s story to come in a big way

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, the popular Colors TV mythological show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, has been a successful show for the channel, having been enthralling viewers from the year 2023. Recently, the channel announced the final chapter in the story plot of the show, with Antim Adhyaya, which explored the conclusion of the divine love story between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It showcased their ultimate spiritual journey, focusing on powerful episodes of their union. The show stars Subha Rajput and Raam Yashvardhan in the lead, portraying the iconic role of Shiv and Shakti.

However, with the show now being extended, the makers are now working on the next big plot in the show. It is believed that there will be a new turn given to the storyline, with the track of Raavan being introduced.

We hear that many known actors are being approached to play the mighty Raavan in the new story plot of Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav. We hear that talks have been happening with Nikitin Dheer for the prized role, but all of it is at the nascent level.

We buzzed the channel spokesperson but did not get through.

It will be interesting to see a new deviation in the plot of Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav to bring in the story of Raavan.

The Colors mythological show, Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav, is produced by Siddharth Tewary’s Swastik Productions. The show has turned out to be a well-performing mythological show in recent times.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.